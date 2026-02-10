Allu Arjun says it's ‘baseless’ he had 42 rules for brand manager; initiates legal action against her after backlash

Arjun’s team released a statement on Tuesday after the clip from the podcast went viral on social media, with many slamming the Pushpa actor for it. The note released by his team reads: “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation procedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information.”

Brand manager Kaveri Baruah recently made claims about Allu Arjun and his team on a podcast. She claimed she was handed a list of 42 dos and don’ts before meeting him, including not to look him in the eye. After the backlash for the claims Kaveri had made, Arjun broke the silence and stated that he had initiated legal action against her for defamation.

Kaveri, who previously worked in Royal Enfield's brand strategy department, as per her now-deleted LinkedIn profile, made shocking claims against Arjun and his team. She said on the Sweekriti Talks podcast , “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’.”

A member of Arjun’s team also posted the note on social media, writing, “A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun garu is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content.”

When the podcaster asked for the reasoning behind the rules, Kaveri responded, “Mere ko kya pata? (How will I know?) That’s the rule.” When pushed further to reveal more rules allegedly put by his team, she replied, “Aur nahi bataungi main. (I won’t say more).” The clip quickly went viral, and Kaveri has since deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn pages. Numerous Instagram and X users called Arjun out, particularly for the rules that mentioned how nobody can look him in the eye. “Why someone can't look in your eyes bro?” asked one X user sharing the clip, another wrote, “The audacity.”

While Kaveri seems to have deleted her social media, the podcast is still up on YouTube.