Sophie Choudry shares hilarious champagne moment with Allu Arjun from ‘bestie’ Allu Sirish's pre-wedding bash. Watch

Sophie posted numerous pictures of herself posing with various guests at the pre-wedding bash. One picture shows Sirish holding her and Nayanika as they pose against the sunset, and another shows Arjun and Sirish posing with her for a selfie. Sophie also posted pictures with Allu Bobby, apart from other guests at the bash.

Actor-singer Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram on Wednesday to post inside pictures and videos from ‘bestie’ Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s pre-wedding bash on a yacht in Dubai. She also posted a hilarious video of Allu Arjun popping champagne, which did not go exactly as planned. (Also Read: Inside Allu Sirish, Nayanika's pre-wedding bash in Dubai as they pop champagne with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy. Watch )

One video she posted shows actor Nithiin’s wife, Shalini Kandukuri and other guests looking on as Arjun dramatically pops the champagne cork, only for it to fizzle. Sirish laughs but rectifies the situation by shaking the bottle and spraying it everywhere. In another video posted by Miss India finalist Rakshitha Harimurthy, from another angle, Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, and his brother Bobby can be seen cracking up at this.

Sharing the pictures and videos, Sophie wrote, “The most amazing time celebrating my dearest, sweetest Siri @allusirish & his gorgeous bride to be Nayanika…You guys are so so beautiful together… Stay this happy, blessed and aligned always (pink heart and evil eye emojis) And Arjun…thank you for being you (puppy eyes and black heart emojis) #memoriesforlife @alluarjunonline. #bestiesgettingmarried #allusirish #dubai #sophiechoudry.”

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s wedding Sirish and Nayanika exchanged rings in Hyderabad in the presence of their loved ones on October 31. After the engagement, the actor revealed that he fell for his fiancée after he met her at a wedding party hosted by Nithiin and Shalini, who is Nayanika’s best friend, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

“That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's How I Met Your Mother,” he wrote, sharing the story. Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6.