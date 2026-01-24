Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna shocked by Japanese fan's fluent Telugu; Pushpa actor says ‘marry Telugu girl’. Watch

The fan, named Kazu, posted a picture of him, Arjun and Rashmika doing the trademark Pushpa 2 gesture. Posting it, he wrote, “I had the honor of interviewing two of India’s leading actors, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna ! There was even an unexpected Telugu surprise! Grateful for the incredible opportunity.”

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were recently in Japan to promote the release of their 2024 film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The stars were shocked when a Japanese fan began speaking to them in fluent Telugu, praising their performances. The fan also shared the video of their reactions on social media.

He also posted a video wishing Arjun and Rashmika a Happy Sankranthi. When Arjun speaks to him in Japanese, he responds in the language before saying in Telugu, “You are the pride of Telugu movies. I’m learning Telugu. Please bear with my Telugu.” Arjun and Rashmika look shocked to see him speaking in Telugu, with the latter even clapping when he speaks fluently. Arjun then jokes, “You should marry a Telugu girl also,” making Kazu laugh.

He continues speaking to the actors in Telugu, asking them if they liked Japan and telling them Telugu is a beautiful language. He also expresses an interest in visiting India. Rashmika tells him his Telugu is ‘incredible’ when he says it’s his first time speaking the language. One fan joked in the comments, “Bro speaks even more better than me.” Another wrote, “So good! Omg!” Actor Chandrika Ravi commented, “So good,” with clapping emojis.