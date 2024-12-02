Silk Smitha - Queen of the South announcement glimpse: Chandrika Ravi makes heads turn as the 80s siren. Watch

On Silk Smitha’s 64th birth anniversary, an announcement glimpse from her biopic, Silk Smitha - Queen of the South, was released. Chandrika Ravi plays the titular character, the siren who ruled south cinema in the 80s and early 90s. (Also Read: Maharaja China box office: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap film clocks ₹19.30 crore in just 2 days) Chandrika Ravi plays Silk Smitha in her upcoming biopic.

Silk Smitha - Queen of the South announcement glimpse

Chandrika posted the 3-minute long glimpse on her Instagram stories, writing, “In honour of Silk Smitha’s birthday today, we present to you the first glimpse of Silk Smitha - Queen of the South.” The glimpse is set to Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic music for Mella Mella from the 1984 film Vaazhkai, which also starred Silk.

The video begins with Indira Gandhi seeing news about Silk splashed across all papers and asking her aide who she is. He replies, “Madame, like you are the Iron Lady, she is the Magnetic Lady.” We’re soon shown how Chandrika as Silk turns heads as she walks down a boulevard, interacts with a fan who wants her to sign his chest and plays with street dogs.

But once she’s in solitude, everything from her successful career that unfortunately pigeonholed her as a sex symbol to her past as Vijayalakshmi, the name she was born with, seems to haunt her. She also remembers her mother warning her she would fall down as the video ends.

Fans decoded the glimpse with one of them writing, “If I am not wrong there was a scene where the dog was panting and the shot goes to men ogling at her that reference was kick ass!” Another commented, “Lots of creativity is there, especially the man who plays tennis missed the ball, one guy opened his shirt and getting an autograph is Lol.”

About Silk Smitha

Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, Silk Smitha rose to fame as an actor and dancer in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has also acted in some Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. She was among the most sought-after actors in the 1980s and early 1990s. In a career spanning almost two decades, she acted in over 400 films.