Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser out: Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi bring an ‘imperfectly perfect’ love story. Watch

The teaser opens on a soft, romantic note, presenting characters who are still figuring themselves out before fully understanding each other. Siddhant and Mrunal step into roles that explore the grey areas of relationships, capturing the confusion, hesitation, and quiet longing that define contemporary romance.

The makers, Zee Studio, shared the teaser with a caption, "Kyunki har ‘isq’ perfect nahi hota, par kaafi hota hai. Witness iss seher ki ek imperfectly perfect love story. Teaser out now. This Valentine’s Day, isq se isq ho jayega! (Because not every love is perfect, but it’s more than enough. Witness an imperfectly perfect love story of this city. Teaser out now. This Valentine’s Day, you will fall in love with love!)"

Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser out: The romantic drama's teaser was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse of a tender love story starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur . The preview introduces a narrative rooted in emotional vulnerability, focusing on flawed individuals navigating the uncertainties of modern love.

One of the standout elements of the teaser is the use of the iconic song Do Deewane Seher Mein. Originally penned by Gulzar, the timeless song Do Deewane Shehar Mein was sung by Bhupinder Singh and Runa Laila and featured Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab in the 1977 film Gharonda. Its inclusion in the teaser adds a layer of nostalgia, paying homage to classic Hindi cinema while reintroducing the melody to a new generation. The nostalgic melody adds warmth to the visuals, bridging old-school romance with a modern sensibility.

The story follows the couple as they journey through the idea of love, discovering connection and meaning along the way. Visually, the teaser shifts between intimate urban moments and expansive natural settings, from Mumbai’s sea-link to serene, snow-covered landscapes, underscoring the beauty found in everyday experiences.

More about Do Deewane Seher Mein Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand romantic spectacles, Do Deewane Seher Mein takes a more restrained and relatable approach. With soulful music, minimalist visuals, and heartfelt storytelling, the film aims to stand apart from larger-than-life love sagas.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a Valentine’s week theatrical release on February 20, 2026