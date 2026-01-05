Zarina Wahab on being questioned for working in Telugu: ‘Hindi main family mar gayi hai, sirf South main abhi zinda hai’

Actor Zarina Wahab spoke to the press on Monday while promoting her upcoming Telugu film, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. While discussing the film, she revealed that she was questioned by people in Mumbai about doing Telugu films, stating that she believes family-oriented films are no longer made in Bollywood. Zarina Wahab says people in Bollywood question her about why she does Telugu films now.

Zarina Wahab on working in Telugu

Zarina remarked that she has been working in the film industry for over four decades now, but not many know that she’s from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. “I have been working in the industry for more than 40 years now. I am from Andhra, so I can speak good Telugu, much better than anybody else. Everybody kept asking me why I wasn’t working in Telugu films. I've worked in a few, but this film is bringing me more fame,” she said.

The actor then claimed that she was often questioned by people in Mumbai about why she’s working in Telugu films, stating, “People in Bombay ask me, why are you doing Telugu films? Hindi films main family mar gayi hai. There’s no family. Sirf South mai family abhi bhi zinda hai (The concept of family has died in Hindi; it’s only alive in the South). They produce such family-oriented films that people love to watch. I am currently working on 2-3 more Telugu movies.”

However, she also credited Bollywood for her long career and said, “I am very thankful to the Telugu industry now, and I was very, very thankful to the Hindi industry also.”

Zarina Wahab venturing into the South

Zarina acted in numerous films in Hindi and Malayalam in her long career, including some in Telugu. However, she recently returned to the language with the 2020 Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Paravam and then acted in Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 in 2024. Now, she’ll soon be seen in The Raja Saab, which is hitting screens on January 9 for Sankranthi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar.