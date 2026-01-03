The Raja Saab director teases Boman Irani's character in Prabhas-starrer, says he changes the tone of the horror comedy

The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited films of 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas in a new film and in a new genre. The film releases in theatres on January 9. In a new statement, director Maruthi has now opened up about a key character in a film, played by Boman Irani. He plays a psychiatrist in the film. (Also read: The Raja Saab director says viewers will remember Prabhas from this film for ‘many years’) Boman Irani in a still from The Raja Saab.

What Maruthi said about Boman Irani

In a new clip shared by the official X account of film, Maruthi said, “Another important character in the film is Boman Irani's. As seen in the trailer, his makeover will be different. Boman Irani plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film. From the beginning, the thought was that as his character arrives there should be a change in the tone of a horror comedy to an unimaginable turn.”

He went on to praise the actor and added, “After the narration, he owned the character. He delivered the dialogues in Telugu and Hindi. They are actors who mesmirise the audience. In this film, he will be there for 15-16 minutes. As long he is there, you will definitely feel captivated by his acting.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January for Sankranthi, clashing with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films.

All the film’s promotional material hints at a man looking to sell his ancestral property, but he encounters something supernatural before he can do so. The film’s release has been pushed back numerous times, initially scheduled for April and later rescheduled for December of this year.