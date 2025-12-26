The Raja Saab director says viewers will remember Prabhas from this film for ‘many years’

The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited films of 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas in a new film, and in a new genre. The film releases in theatres on January 9. In a new statement, director Maruthi has now sparked excitement by saying that the film will see the star in a look and get-up that has not been seen on Indian screens. The Raja Saab: Prabhas headlines the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

What Maruthi said about Prabhas

The official X account of the film posted a video message from Maruthi on Friday evening. In the clip, Maruthi said, “Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything… it is a great episode… and has never been seen on Indian screen.”

He went on to add, “In this horror-comedy genre, everyone has gone to their extent to give a new experience. Since Prabhas is here in this film, it has to be unique and entertaining. It has to be new. The make-up, hair, the way he talks…There is this innate swag in him, in the way he sits and stands… the detailing he gave when he sits on the chair. You will enjoy it very much. Wait and watch.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January for Sankranthi, clashing with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films.

All the film’s promotional material hints at a man looking to sell his ancestral property, but he encounters something supernatural before he can do so. The film’s release has been pushed back numerous times, initially scheduled for April and later rescheduled for December of this year. The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, with music composed by Thaman S.