The 2026 MAMA Awards (MNET Asian Music Awards) wrapped up in Japan on November 21 after two days of celebrations at Kyocera Dome Osaka. South Korean juggernaut BTS and HYPE groups Cortis and Enhypen were among the biggest winners this year, with all three taking home major honours. Hosted by actor Park Bo Gum, the ceremony recognised K-pop artists across music, performance and fan-voted categories. 2026 MAMA Awards winners: BTS take home two grand prizes, Enhypen win Fans' Choice again. (REUTERS) more

2026 MAMA Awards: Grand prize winners Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: Cortis for RedRed

Album of the Year: BTS for Arirang

Fans' Choice of the Year: Enhypen

BTS's Artist of the Year win marked their eighth victory in the category and took their career Daesang tally to 80. Reflecting on the milestone, V said, “It's been exactly 10 years since our very first Grand Prize at MAMA. That makes this year's award even more special and memorable” J-Hope also thanked ARMY for their continued support, saying, “Every award we've received here has brought a greater sense of responsibility, but ARMY helps us carry that weight and gives us the strength to keep going. We want you to know how much you mean to us.”

Enhypen's win was an emotional one for the members. Jungwon said, “I think that's why we're able to stand here today. I really can't believe it. I honestly thought we wouldn't win.” Sunoo added, “So many things happened this year, and there was so much we had to endure and overcome. It feels like we're finally being rewarded for all of that, so I'm deeply moved. We're so grateful to have received such a huge award.”

Cortis also had a big night, winning three awards, including Song of the Year for RedRed. The group said, "I am truly grateful to receive such a well-deserved award," and added, “The path we're on right now is by no means easy, but we draw great strength from our fans who always walk alongside us and cheer us on.”