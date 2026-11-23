The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has opened registration for the 2027 batch of its Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). Interested candidates can apply for the program through the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in. The last date to apply is December 31, 2026. IIM Lucknow Admission 2027: Executive Fellow Program in Management batch registration begins, details here more

This program is designed for working executives and teaching professionals and offers an opportunity to pursue advanced doctoral-level research in management while continuing with professional commitments.

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, this program offers specialisations across 11 areas of management and prepares participants for careers in management research, teaching and consulting, while also enabling them to explore alternative professional pathways through rigorous academic training. These include:

Agribusiness Management Business Communication Business Sustainability Decision Sciences (Statistics & Operations Research) Economics and Business Environment Finance and Accounting Human Resource Management Information Technology and Systems Marketing Management Operations and Supply Chain Management Strategic Management Delhi Nursery Admission 2027: Registration process begins on December 1, first list releasing on December 20

Eligibility Criteria Currently employed in a full-time job with a minimum of 7 years of work experience as of 31st March 2027

Must not be more than 55 years of age as of 31st March 2027.

Must have a valid score in any ONE of the following qualifying examinations- CAT, GATE, a valid GMAT score as on the last date of applying to the program, a valid GRE score as on the last date of applying to the program, Qualified JRF/SRF (UGC/ CSIR/ ICAR) and Entrance exam to be conducted at IIM Lucknow, Noida campus.

Graduation (non-engineering) with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA and post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent CGPA Or Graduation (engineering) with a minimum of 65% marks or equivalent CGPA Or Any professional qualification, such as CA, ICWA or CS, with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks and a B.Com. degree as an undergraduate qualification with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

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Selection Process The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview at any one of the IIM Lucknow campuses (Lucknow/Noida). The final selection will be based on the personal interview and the candidate’s academic and professional profile.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM Lucknow.