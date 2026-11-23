For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.
IIM Lucknow Admission 2027: Executive Fellow Program in Management batch registration begins, details here
IIM Lucknow has started the admission process for Executive Fellow Program in Management batch. The last date to apply is December 31, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has opened registration for the 2027 batch of its Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). Interested candidates can apply for the program through the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in. The last date to apply is December 31, 2026.
This program is designed for working executives and teaching professionals and offers an opportunity to pursue advanced doctoral-level research in management while continuing with professional commitments.
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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, this program offers specialisations across 11 areas of management and prepares participants for careers in management research, teaching and consulting, while also enabling them to explore alternative professional pathways through rigorous academic training. These include:
- Agribusiness Management
- Business Communication
- Business Sustainability
- Decision Sciences (Statistics & Operations Research)
- Economics and Business Environment
- Finance and Accounting
- Human Resource Management
- Information Technology and Systems
- Marketing Management
- Operations and Supply Chain Management
- Strategic Management
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Eligibility Criteria
Currently employed in a full-time job with a minimum of 7 years of work experience as of 31st March 2027
Must not be more than 55 years of age as of 31st March 2027.
Must have a valid score in any ONE of the following qualifying examinations- CAT, GATE, a valid GMAT score as on the last date of applying to the program, a valid GRE score as on the last date of applying to the program, Qualified JRF/SRF (UGC/ CSIR/ ICAR) and Entrance exam to be conducted at IIM Lucknow, Noida campus.
Graduation (non-engineering) with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA and post-graduation with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent CGPA Or Graduation (engineering) with a minimum of 65% marks or equivalent CGPA Or Any professional qualification, such as CA, ICWA or CS, with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks and a B.Com. degree as an undergraduate qualification with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.
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Selection Process
The shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview at any one of the IIM Lucknow campuses (Lucknow/Noida). The final selection will be based on the personal interview and the candidate’s academic and professional profile.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM Lucknow.
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