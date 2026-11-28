Three men wanted in connection with the machete attack on Mandar Maruti Kiwale near Pune’s Shivajinagar court premises were arrested after police chased and intercepted the private bus they had boarded to flee to Karnataka, a senior officer said on Saturday. The three accused were travelling from Pune to Karnataka when police intercepted their private bus at Palasdev on the Pune-Solapur highway. (PTI) more

The arrested accused have been identified as Kumar Shivaji Gade (25), Harshad Ramakant Sable (24) and Rohit Kashinath Dhongade (22).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan said the trio had boarded the bus from Manjari and were travelling towards Humnabad in Karnataka when police teams, acting on information about their movements, tracked and intercepted the vehicle at Palasdev on the Pune-Solapur highway.

Kiwale, who is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital, told police that he was attacked by a group of armed men outside Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court at around 1 pm. The 35-year-old had visited the court to attend a hearing in a murder case in which he is an accused.

The attack was linked to the murder of Shubham Chavan in 2025, whose brother Akshay Chavan is the prime accused in the attack on Kiwale.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier that the accused did not know where Kiwale was staying after he was released on bail. However, they learnt that he had a court date and would be visiting the court premises. “Once they received this information, they planned the attack within two days and executed it,” the commissioner had said.

The assailants allegedly opened fire, chased him towards Civil Court Metro station and attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him with grievous hand injuries.

With the latest arrests, the number of suspects detained and arrested in connection with the case has risen to 12, including a minor, police said. Investigators are examining the individual roles of the accused, the planning behind the assault and whether more people were involved in facilitating the attack.

Officials from the crime branch confirmed that the attack was not an impulsive act but the outcome of a conspiracy allegedly planned earlier. Police found that the accused had allegedly conducted reconnaissance, tracked Kiwale’s movements and arranged firearms before carrying out the attack. Police suspect that two country-made pistols were procured from Madhya Pradesh for the operation.

The police are also probing the alleged financial arrangements behind the assault. The police commissioner had indicated that part of the contract amount had been paid and used to purchase weapons.