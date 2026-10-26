Video shows 343 voter ID cards found along Narmada riverbank in Madhya Pradesh, Congress demands probe

As many as 343 voter identity cards were found floating along the banks of Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Sunday, prompting the Congress to demand an FIR and an impartial investigation into the matter. A video showing the recovered cards subsequently went viral on social media. (X/@INCMP)

The incident comes amid nationwide protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities in voter lists.

Preliminary information suggests that the 343 voter ID cards belong to the Rau assembly constituency in Indore district, which is part of the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, news agency PTI reported.

The seat is currently represented by BJP MLA Madhu Verma, while former Congress MLA Jitu Patwari previously represented the constituency.

Residents found the cards during a cleanliness drive along the riverbank and informed the administration.

A video showing the recovered cards subsequently went viral on social media. However, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.