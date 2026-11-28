The air quality in Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Friday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) recording at 226, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 57 monitoring stations that recorded data on Friday, 16 lodged “very poor” air (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more

Of the 57 monitoring stations that recorded data on Friday, 16 lodged “very poor” air, 26 saw “poor” AQI, and 15 were in the “moderate” category.

The 24-hour average AQI on Thursday was 224 and on Wednesday, it was 220 -- both in the “poor” zone.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson Rajesh Verma on Friday reviewed the progress of the Emission Inventory and Source Apportionment (EI and SA) study for Delhi-NCR at IIT Delhi.

The review covered updated emission factors and sector-wise inventory work for the 2026 base year, including transport, industries, open burning, households, road dust, construction, diesel generators, agriculture and other pollution sources.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), along with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and IIT Delhi, presented the progress of the emission inventory. IITM Pune presented the integration of the study with the Decision Support System (DSS).

The India Meteorological Department’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the “poor” category on November 28 before deteriorating to “very poor” on November 29. It is expected to return to the “poor” zone on November 30.

Besides, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.