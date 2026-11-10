Gurugram traffic police impounds motorcycle with pending challans worth ₹4.06 Lakh

The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday impounded a motorcycle with 67 pending traffic challans involving outstanding fines of over ₹4 lakh, officials said. The traffic police has appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents (Representational image: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive at Damdama red light, they said.

During the inspection, a team led by zonal officer ASI Jaiveer stopped the motorcycle for verification and found 67 pending challans amounting to ₹4,06,500, a senior traffic police officer said.

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Most of the challans were related to violations such as riding without a helmet, not having valid vehicle insurance and driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, he said.

The vehicle was impounded after its owner failed to produce the requisite documents, the officer added.

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The traffic police has appealed to commuters to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents, including valid insurance and PUC certificates, are up to date.

It also urged motorists to follow traffic rules to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.