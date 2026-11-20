Britain’s Prince William and the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife on Friday announced a five-year personal accident insurance programme covering 10,000 temporary wildlife rangers across seven Indian states, offering financial protection to them and their families in case of death or serious injury sustained on duty. Designed by K.M. Dastur & Company, the programme will be implemented by the Wildlife Trust of India and WWF-India, with support from conservation partners. (PTI)

The programme, which will come into effect in December 2026, will cover temporary rangers in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan. It is among the largest dedicated insurance programmes for wildlife rangers in Asia.

Temporary forest watchers, many of whom are employed on a daily-wage basis, are generally not covered by government insurance schemes, unlike permanent forest staff. They carry out anti-poaching patrols, monitor wildlife and respond to human-wildlife conflict, often working in remote forests and difficult conditions.

The announcement comes after Prince William’s three-day visit to India from November 16 to 18, which included Mumbai hosting the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William said in a statement, “Day and night, India’s wildlife rangers stand on the front line of protecting this precious wildlife. They patrol remote forests, endure difficult conditions, and face significant dangers, all in service of safeguarding nature for future generations.”

The programme will provide financial protection to rangers and their families in the event of death or serious injury while on duty. “Commonly employed as daily-wage forest watchers, temporary rangers are not covered by the government insurance schemes that permanent staff receive. If a ranger is injured or killed on duty, their family can be left with no income and no compensation,” United for Wildlife said in a statement.

It has been designed by K.M. Dastur & Company (KMD) and will be implemented by the Wildlife Trust of India and WWF-India, with ValuEarth Conservation. “The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) will coordinate efforts in India. The programme has been designed with the International Ranger Federation,” the statement read.

Tom Clements, executive director of the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, said one cannot protect wildlife and wild places without protecting the people who protect them. “This initiative demonstrates what can be achieved when conservation, government and industry partners unite to support rangers who dedicate and sacrifice so much to safeguard nature,” he added.

Last year, a similar package was announced in Rio and the year before that in Cape Town. Since launching in Africa, it has provided insurance cover and welfare support to just over 7,000 rangers and their families.