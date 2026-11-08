Traffic police plan new challan centres in West zone, Manesar

Gurugram traffic police plan to open two challan centres in the West Zone and Manesar to speed up the processing of traffic violations and allow residents to pay fines closer to home, officials said. The first centre, in Sector 5, is expected to become operational within two to three weeks. Each centre will have three windows, with the Sector 5 facility equipped to process 200–250 challans daily, officials said. (HT Photo)

The first centre, in Sector 5, is expected to become operational within two to three weeks. Each centre will have three windows, with the Sector 5 facility equipped to process 200–250 challans daily, officials said.

“The challan centre will be opened in Sector 5 in the next two to three weeks, and the three windows there will be able to process 200-250 challans every day,” said Sanjay, assistant commissioner of police, (traffic police, West).

The move comes amid intensified enforcement against traffic violations, including illegal parking and wrong-lane driving. Police issued more than 73,000 challans for wrong-lane driving alone in October.

Meanwhile, traffic police have introduced round-the-clock deployment at three major intersections — Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Shankar Chowk — to manage heavy traffic and prevent congestion. The revised arrangement replaces the earlier two-shift system, under which personnel were deployed between 8am and 8pm.

Officials said the intersections were selected because of heavy vehicular movement, including at night, when commuters travelling between Delhi and Jaipur pass through Gurugram.

Police have also increased deployment and extended duty hours at 30 other congestion-prone locations, including Sikanderpur power house, Mayfield Garden, HUDA City Centre and Badshahpur bus stand. The locations were identified based on traffic volume, congestion risk and the presence of multiple crossings.

Three personnel are deployed at each location per shift, while particularly busy intersections such as Rajiv Chowk have eight to 10 personnel, including four to five on night duty.

“Traffic police personnel have been deployed round the clock for traffic regulation and enforcement, and to prevent gridlocking and traffic snarls,” Hitesh Yadav, DCP (Traffic), said.

Officials said the arrangements would continue beyond the festive season.