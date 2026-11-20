The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet over repeated rule violations, flight delays and cancellations, and concerns about the airline's largely grounded fleet. SpiceJet faces fresh trouble as DGCA issues show-cause notice (HT photo)

In a notice dated November 17, the aviation regulator asked the airline to explain within seven days why action should not be taken against it under the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and other aviation regulations. The DGCA said SpiceJet had repeatedly failed to follow Route Dispersal Guidelines (RDG), which require airlines to operate a certain number of flights on routes connecting smaller cities and remote areas. The airline fell short of the required number of flights on Category IIA and Category III routes in 2026, despite having faced action and a penalty earlier, as per the notice.

The DGCA also said SpiceJet had failed to meet the rules that airlines must follow to operate regular international flights. The notice raised concerns about the airline's falling on-time performance, rising flight delays and cancellations, and failure to operate flights as per its approved schedule.

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It also pointed to problems faced by passengers due to frequent flight disruptions, delays and cancellations, as well as a lack of proper assistance during such situations.

The DGCA further said SpiceJet had not paid a penalty imposed on it through an order dated May 11 despite repeated reminders.

Other concerns mentioned in the notice include uncertainty over the renewal of the airline's mandatory insurance cover and complaints from aviation authorities in other countries about disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.

Majority of SpiceJet aircraft grounded The DGCA also said that most of SpiceJet's aircraft were grounded and the airline had not provided a clear and reliable plan to bring them back into service.

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The regulator has given the airline seven days from the date of the notice to explain its position. It warned that if SpiceJet fails to respond within the given time, it will assume that the airline has nothing to say in its defence and may pass an order without hearing its side.

The notice was issued by Atul Maindola, Director of Operations (Air Transport), with the approval of the competent authority.

There was no immediate reaction from the airline.

SpiceJet plans to raise ₹ 5,500 crore The latest action by the DGCA comes at a time when SpiceJet is facing financial difficulties and trying to raise funds to keep its operations running.

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On November 18, the airline's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,500 crore through equity and other permitted financial instruments, HT reported earlier. The money is expected to help strengthen its financial position, bring grounded aircraft back into service and improve its operations. The airline has also said it is in talks with potential investors.

On Friday, SpiceJet shares fell nearly 5% to ₹9.74 during afternoon trade on the BSE. The stock exchange has also sought clarification from the airline following reports about the DGCA's show-cause notice, PTI reported.

For the second consecutive day, Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) issued an advisory on Friday, warning passengers that some SpiceJet flights could be affected due to operational challenges faced by the airline.