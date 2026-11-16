US FAA begins 5-day audit of DGCA’s safety oversight system

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin reassessing India’s aviation safety oversight system from Monday, officials said. The FAA routinely assesses the civil aviation authorities of countries whose airlines operate flights to the US. (Reuters/ Representational)

A team is scheduled to examine the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over five days, focusing on its aircraft operations, airworthiness and personnel licensing processes.

FAA to check compliance with safety standards The assessment, scheduled from November 16 to 20, is being conducted under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme. This programme evaluates whether a country’s civil aviation regulator complies with safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations.

“The FAA looks at airworthiness, safety, operations and licensing. We are confident India will retain the Category 1 status this year too,” an official said, on the condition of anonymity.

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India was last assessed in 2021, when its ICAO effective implementation (EI) score rose from 69.95% to 85.65%, indicating improved compliance with international aviation safety standards. India currently holds Category 1 status under the FAA’s IASA programme.

Impact on Indian airlines The FAA routinely assesses the civil aviation authorities of countries whose airlines operate flights to the US, have applied to fly there or have code-share arrangements with US airlines. The reassessment is conducted every five years.

The outcome of the assessment is significant for Indian carriers (particularly Air India) seeking to maintain and expand their presence in the US market.

Ahead of the assessment, the DGCA conducted a final round of inspections of all Indian airlines in the first week of October, following two earlier rounds in August and September.

“The first two rounds of inspections focused largely on the operations of Air India and IndiGo, and were conducted in August and September, while the final round covered all domestic carriers,” official aware of the development said.