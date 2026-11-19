The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed a separate registration mechanism for aircraft undergoing production and prototype testing, allowing manufacturers to obtain dedicated registration marks for test flights without entering the aircraft in India’s regular civil aircraft register. The registration marks will be allocated exclusively for production and prototype test flights. (Representative file photo)

The proposal is part of a revised set of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) governing aircraft registration and de-registration, which also seeks to tighten documentation requirements for aircraft taken on dry lease and prevent the reallocation of registration marks once an aircraft has been entered in the Indian Civil Aircraft Register.

Applying for dedicated registration marks Under the proposed framework, a common pool of registration marks will be created for production and prototype aircraft. Applicants will be required to apply through the DGCA’s e-GCA portal using a separate application form and submit production approval documents. These could include a letter of agreement issued by the Aircraft Engineering Directorate or production organisation approval issued by the DGCA or a foreign civil aviation authority.

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The registration fee will be calculated on the basis of the aircraft’s maximum take-off weight (MTOW), as specified in its type certificate data sheet or the letter of agreement issued by the Aircraft Engineering Directorate.

The registration marks will be allocated exclusively for production and prototype test flights. Such aircraft will not be entered in the Indian Civil Aircraft Register in the same manner as aircraft in service and cannot be used for any other purpose under this registration.

The draft also specifies that the certificate of registration issued for these aircraft will expire once the manufacturer issues a statement of design conformity (Form CA-52) or an equivalent document. The certificate holder will then have to obtain a certificate of non-registration from the DGCA before the registration mark can be reused for another production or prototype aircraft. The expired registration mark and the aircraft’s 24-bit address, or Mode-S code, will also have to be removed.

Proposed changes to dry-lease applications and registration marks Separately, the DGCA has proposed that applications for registration of aircraft taken on dry lease must be accompanied by a copy of the lease agreement and an original ‘no binding certificate’ from the owner, lessor, lessee and mortgagee, as applicable. The certificate must state that no clause of the lease agreement is binding on the regulator.

Another proposed change states that once an aircraft is entered in the Indian Civil Aircraft Register, its registration mark cannot be reallocated.

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Changes amid efforts to strengthen aircraft leasing The proposed revision comes against the backdrop of the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s aircraft leasing and financing ecosystem.

Parliament passed the Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, in April last year, to align India’s framework with the Cape Town Convention, an international agreement governing interests in high-value mobile assets, including aircraft.

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India acceded to the convention in 2008, but gaps in its legal enforcement framework had resulted in aircraft leasing costs being 8-10% higher than in other countries, according to the civil aviation ministry. The legislation seeks to provide greater legal certainty to aircraft financiers, make India a more attractive destination for aircraft leasing and help reduce costs for domestic carriers.

The DGCA has invited comments on the proposed revision before finalising the changes.