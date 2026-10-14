Gurugram: Police deploy riders to manage traffic, increase challan payment counters

The Gurugram traffic police have deployed 107 riders across the city to manage traffic and respond to congestion, while increasing the number of challan payment counters from one to six. The riders will monitor traffic movement as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and enable a quicker response to disruptions. Police said the measures were intended to strengthen enforcement and improve compliance with traffic rules. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The expanded deployment comes alongside enforcement against traffic violations, with police issuing 3,044 challans on October 12 alone, a traffic police officer said. Police issued 294 challans for vehicles without number plates and 181 for ones without high-security registration plates (HSRPs). They issued 266 challans for driving on the wrong side, 246 for riding without a helmet, and 220 each for driving without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate and wrong parking.

The other violations included 164 cases of pillion riders not wearing helmets, 163 lane-changing violations, 117 cases of dangerous driving and 69 violations of no-entry restrictions.

The expansion of challan payment counters, from one to six, is aimed at reducing waiting time for motorists paying their fines. Police did not specify the locations of the counters or provide details of the waiting time before and after the expansion.

Traffic violations are being monitored through CCTV cameras, the VOC app, and personnel deployed on roads. Police said the measures were intended to strengthen enforcement and improve compliance with traffic rules.