Gurugram: Police deploy riders to manage traffic, increase challan payment counters
Police said the deployment was intended to improve traffic flow and enable a quicker response to disruptions
The Gurugram traffic police have deployed 107 riders across the city to manage traffic and respond to congestion, while increasing the number of challan payment counters from one to six. The riders will monitor traffic movement as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and enable a quicker response to disruptions.
The expanded deployment comes alongside enforcement against traffic violations, with police issuing 3,044 challans on October 12 alone, a traffic police officer said. Police issued 294 challans for vehicles without number plates and 181 for ones without high-security registration plates (HSRPs). They issued 266 challans for driving on the wrong side, 246 for riding without a helmet, and 220 each for driving without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate and wrong parking.
The other violations included 164 cases of pillion riders not wearing helmets, 163 lane-changing violations, 117 cases of dangerous driving and 69 violations of no-entry restrictions.
The expansion of challan payment counters, from one to six, is aimed at reducing waiting time for motorists paying their fines. Police did not specify the locations of the counters or provide details of the waiting time before and after the expansion.
Traffic violations are being monitored through CCTV cameras, the VOC app, and personnel deployed on roads. Police said the measures were intended to strengthen enforcement and improve compliance with traffic rules.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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