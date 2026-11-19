Bank of America, through its Indian entity BA Continuum India Private Limited, has leased 10.10 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace Cyberabad in Hyderabad for its global capability centre (GCC), for a 12-year tenure, with the total rental outgo estimated at ₹1,450 crore over the lease period. Hyderabad real estate: BA Continuum India Private Limited has leased the ground floor and 11 other floors at Mindspace Cyberabad-Building No. 1 in Madhapur, from landlord K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Private Limited. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

According to property registration documents accessed by Propstack, BA Continuum India Private Limited has leased the ground floor and 11 other floors at Mindspace Cyberabad-Building No. 1 in Madhapur, from landlord K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Private Limited.

The lease, which commenced on September 7, 2026, covers a chargeable area of 10,10,467 sq ft at a monthly rental rate of ₹82 per sq ft. The monthly rent works out to approximately ₹8.28 crore. The rent commencement date is January 2027, the documents showed.

The 12-year lease carries a security deposit of ₹49.72 crore, with a 15% rent escalation every three years.

Bank of America could not be reached for comment. Mindspace did not respond to queries.

Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack, said global banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) institutions are increasingly leasing large, multi-floor office campuses in established business corridors such as Madhapur to consolidate talent and ensure long-term operational stability.

“Hyderabad, and Madhapur in particular, continues to attract a disproportionate share of these mission-critical GCC mandates,” he said.

Similar commercial deals BA Continuum India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of America, had last year leased 1.11 lakh sq ft of office space in Mumbai's Powai for a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.43 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The company had entered into a registered lease agreement with Chalet Hotels Limited for office space in Cignus, Passpoli, Powai. The premises span the 22nd and 23rd floors of the commercial tower, and the lease was registered on December 24, 2025. The rent works out to ₹129 per sq ft per month, with additional common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹20 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

The latest transaction follows another large GCC office deal in Hyderabad reported by Hindustan Times recently. HCA Global Services Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre of US-based healthcare services provider HCA Healthcare, has pre-leased 6.44 lakh sq ft of office space at Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad for 10 years.

Also Read: ₹945 crore over 10 years">HCA Global pre-leases 6.44 lakh sq ft at Hyderabad's Mindspace IT Park for ₹945 crore over 10 years

The office park, owned by Mindspace Business Parks REIT, is leased by K Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Private Limited. The total rental commitment is estimated at approximately ₹945 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The transaction ranks among the country's largest office pre-lease agreements by rental value this year. It covers a chargeable area of 6.44 lakh sq ft and a carpet area of 4.51 lakh sq ft across seven levels in Building No. 8 at Mindspace. The leased premises comprise the lower ground floor and the 15th to 20th floors.

Also Read: ₹1.4 crore monthly rent">Mumbai real estate: Bank of America subsidiary leases 1.11 sq ft office space in Powai for ₹1.4 crore monthly rent