Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang case LIVE: Jensen's ties with ‘spy’ facilitated $7.5 billion chips to China, says report

According to a report by The Information, citing two people familiar with the woman, Alice Huang, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to procure Nvidia chips.

At the centre of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company established in June 2023. The company secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, giving it priority access to the chipmaker's products, the report said.

When orders for Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls faced delays, Alice Huang allegedly leveraged her connections with Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies. The network reportedly helped move around 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips into China.

Nvidia CEO, company sued by shareholders

Adding to the controversy, a US-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Huang and Nvidia, accusing them of misleading shareholders by failing to disclose information about the CEO's alleged links to the woman suspected of spying for China.

Rosen Law Firm said, according to AFP, that the lawsuit was filed in a California federal court on Monday. It alleges that Huang and Nvidia withheld information about the national security concerns surrounding his relationship with the woman, and that their statements artificially inflated the company's share price.

Trump says FBI investigating allegations

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was looking into allegations surrounding Huang's relationship with the Chinese businesswoman.

Trump, who described himself as being amazed by the claims against the Nvidia chief, said he had spoken to Huang, who told him he was unaware that the woman was allegedly working as a spy for Beijing.

"I know the FBI is looking into it," Trump said, adding that he believed Huang would be "in good shape".