Nearly a month after the Delhi government notified rules permitting third-party fire safety audits, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has yet to create a database of empanelled auditors, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Delhi fire services yet to empanel third-party auditors nearly a month after new rules notified

Officials said that the DFS has decided to use the existing database of around 2,200 architects who are already empanelled with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and eligible to conduct fire safety audits under the new framework to create their own database. However, despite the fire department reaching out to them, none of them have so far submitted the required details to the fire department for empanelment.

“We had decided that instead of empanelling architects, we will use the existing database with the civic agencies. We only want them to submit their details with us so that we can key in their details. However, none of the 2,200 empanelled auditors and firms, have shared their details with us till now,” said an official aware of the matter.

DFS is awaiting applications, officials said.

A DFS spokesperson, however, said, “We don’t think there’s any issue with the auditors as of now. The forms for third party auditors were rolled out on July 2. It usually takes a few weeks for this to reach out to the applicants who then take time to fill out forms and apply. We are sure we’ll get suitable applicants within a month. There’s still time.”

Delhi Home minister Ashish Sood said the department is working to rope in fire auditors and said it will be done.

In May, the Delhi government notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which allow third-party auditors to inspect buildings and issue fire safety clearances. Further, it also restructured fire zones and divisions in line with the Capital’s restructured 13 districts.

Once the database is prepared, registered auditors will be authorised to undertake inspections and submit audit reports in accordance with the notified rules.

“We had conducted a training session for some of the empanelled firms to acquaint them with the process. Once the database is created, we will also hold training sessions for them. We plan to call qualified persons to train those who share their details with us,” the official quoted above said.

Officials said the third-party audit mechanism is expected to speed up fire safety compliance, while enabling the DFS to focus on enforcement and high-risk cases.

The development comes as Delhi has been working to strengthen its fire safety framework following a series of major fire incidents in recent years. The third-party audit system was introduced to improve compliance, increase accountability and reduce the burden on the fire department by involving qualified professionals in routine inspections.

(With inputs from Jignasa Sinha)