Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh joins paid period leave debate, suggests ‘better solution’

Union Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said menstruation is not a “handicap” that warrants any specific paid leave. Her comment, in response to a question on the menstrual hygiene policy asked by an RJD member in the upper house, has sparked a debate, with many taking to social media to share their views. Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh joined in on the discussion and seconded Irani's remark. Ghazal Alagh took to X to share her opinion on Smriti Irani's paid period leave remark. (HT File Photo)

Taking to X, Ghazal Alagh wrote, “We have fought for centuries for equal opportunities & women's rights and now, fighting for period leave might set back the hard-earned equality. Imagine employers factoring in 12-24 fewer working days for female candidates. A better solution? Supporting work from home for those in pain.”

Since being shared a day ago, her post has gathered over 90,000 views. It has further accumulated close to 300 likes. While some agreed with the entrepreneur’s comment, others argued against it.

“Our company is already offering that, this is basic,” shared an X user. “Nice solution,” expressed a third. “Finally, someone coming up with solutions amidst a sea of complaints from both ends,” joined a fourth. “I understand from which state of point you are saying this, but My sister is a bartender and has to be on her feet for her 12-13 hours job every day. She can’t work from home, and by your statements, for equality, she should suffer from period cramps and aches and still be at work,” wrote a fifth.

What did Smriti Irani say:

“As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey. We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” Smriti Irani said.