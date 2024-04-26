Tanmay Bhat’s net worth is 665 crore? Comedian dispels rumours: ‘This number is wildly off’

YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat cleared the air on his net worth speculations after a wealth management startup claimed that he is one of the richest content creators in India. According to a report by Dezerv, Bhat’s net worth is ₹665 crore. Tanmay Bhat set the record straight on net worth speculations. (Instagram/@tanmaybhat)

“In today’s episode of ‘What’s the point of even getting up in the morning?’ ... apparently, according to The Financial Express, folks like Tanmay Bhat are worth 665 crores,” wrote X user Suchin Mehrotra on the microblogging platform.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the screenshot that lists the “net worth of few popular Indian creators”, Tanmay Bhat is the richest among Technical Guruji, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Allahbadia and CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar). Bhat’s net worth, per the screenshot, is ₹665 crores.

Technical Guruji has a net worth of 356 crores, while Bhuvan Bam has 122 crores. Ranveer Allahbadia and CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) have net worths of ₹58 crores and 50 crores, respectively.

Take a look at the post shared on X below:

Replying to the post, Bhat said, “I can assure you that this number is wildly off - at least for me.”

Since the post was shared, many took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one saying, “Pure speculation.” “CarryMinati must be minting more,” added another. A third said, “How did they come up with this?” A fourth commented, “How much off?”

Tanmay Bhat, along with Gursimranjet Singh Khamba, co-founded All India Bakchod (AIB) in 2012. Serving as the CEO of the Mumbai-based comedy company until its dissolution in 2019, Bhat played an important role in shaping its comedic identity. In 2018, Bhat appeared as the judge in Season 1 of Comicstaan, a popular stand-up comedy competition aired on Amazon Prime.

In 2019, he launched his own YouTube channel, “Tanmay Bhat,” where he shares a variety of content, from vlogs and comedy sketches to reaction videos and video essays. Additionally, Bhatstreams games like PUBG Mobile and Among Us.