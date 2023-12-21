Tanmay Bhat sings viral Inky Pinky Ponky song for Karan Johar. Watch his reaction

Nursery rhyme Inky Pinky Ponky is all the rage on social media after Hussein Vally, a singer from South Africa, sang it to the tune of the title song of the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. People are not only using the song in their videos but are even sharing memes on it. The rendition has even caught the attention of Karan Johar, the director of the film, thanks to comedian Tanmay Bhat. A video of Bhat singing this song for Johar was shared on Instagram. Johar’s reaction to it might amuse you. Karan Johar keeps on using his phone as Tanmay Bhat sings viral Inky Pinky Ponky song for him.(Instagram/@tanmaybhat)

“Inky ponky hota hai @karanjohar,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Tanmay Bhat. The now-viral video opens to show Karan Johar and Tanmay Bhat sitting inside what appears to be a store. As the video goes on, Tanmay Bhat sings this rendition of the song. Karan Johar is not at all impressed with the viral song and keeps using his phone throughout the video.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Bollywood is not ready for you Tanmay Bhai,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Tanmay always comes up with new trends in his own version.”

“Thank you for this Tanmay Bhat,” expressed a third.

A fourth simply wrote, “Moye Moye.”

“Best,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Now I can’t even remember the original song.”