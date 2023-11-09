Dancers hop on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend. Here’s how it went

People have been making reels on the viral ‘so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow’ audio for the past few weeks. Some musicians have also jumped on the trend, transforming this viral audio into upbeat tunes. And if not many, you would have come across at least one reel set to this viral audio. Now, a dance group has hopped on to this trend by dancing to the song created by Yashraj Mukhate, and it has taken the Internet by storm. Dancers hopped on 'just looking like a wow' trend and how. (Instagram/@abcddancefactory)

“Just looking like a wow,” reads the caption of the dance video shared on Instagram. The video shows the group dancing to the catchy tune by Yashraj Mukhate. The dancers can be seen sitting on their seats or even together in some parts of the video to create a performance that will leave you in groovy spirits. Their dance moves, expressions, and overall vibe are immaculate. You might even find yourself watching this video on loop.

The video was shared on October 30. It has since accumulated over 25.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Missed an opportunity for doing this during my trip,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Cutest thing I saw on the Internet today.”

“You guys just killed it,” shared a third.

A fourth added, “Bhai maza aa gaya [Bro, it was fun]. I’ve been continuously watching it for the past 20 minutes.”

“Haha this is cute,” commented a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “It’s really looking like a wow.”

About the viral video

The ‘just looking like a wow’ trend was started by Jasmeen Kaur, who runs a clothing store. In the video that went viral, she can be seen using phrases ‘just like a wow’ and ‘laddu peela colour’ to talk about a yellow salwar suit.

