Railways Ministry hops on ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend. Here’s how

For the past few weeks, the phrase “Just looking like a wow” has swept through social media, becoming a viral trend that shows no signs of fading anytime soon. People across the Internet are embracing this trend, including celebrities and politicians. Now, the Ministry of Railways has joined the bandwagon and used the viral phrase to describe mesmerising pictures of Vande Bharat Express trains. The pictures might prompt you to say ‘Just looking like a wow’. Vande Bharat Express passing through a station in Kerala. (X/@RailMinIndia)

“Blue and tangerine #VandeBharatExpress So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala,” reads the caption written alongside the pictures shared on X by the Ministry of Railways.

The pictures show two Vande Bharat Express trains in blue and tangerine colours passing through a station in Kerala.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

The tweet, shared on November 4, has amassed over 1.5 lakh views. It has also garnered a flurry of likes and comments. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the pictures of Vande Bharat Express:

“I can’t thank you guys enough for Vande Bharat. It has really helped a lot. Earlier, I used to reach my home on weekends at 1 am. Now I reach 10:50 - 11 pm,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!”

“Beautiful click,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow.”

What are your thoughts on these pictures?

