Meet the makers of Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins' ad that promotes men's sexual health

You're living under a rock if you haven't watched the new ad featuring Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins. It's a parody of an Indian daily soap and promotes men's sexual health. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh, adult star Johnny Sins take internet by storm in sexual health ad) Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins play brothers in a new ad

Meet the makers

Do you know who are the brains behind the viral ad? It's created by the advertising agency Moonshot Media, co-owned by stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat and former head writer of All India Bakchod, Devaiah Bopanna. The ad is co-written by their former AIB colleague Vishal Dayama, along with Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi. It's directed by Ayappa KM. The same agency is behind the popular ads of Cred, Shark Tank, and Shah Rukh Khan's Disney+ Hotstar promos among others.

About Ranveer and Johnny's ad

Ranveer Singh on Monday left everyone surprised with an advertisement that features him alongside popular adult film star Johnny Sins. Ranveer and Sins collaborated for a sexual healthcare brand. Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “It's bold to care.”

The ad is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Sins, are dressed in traditional wear. Ranveer is seen donning a maroon kurta and sporting long hair. Sins also donned a kurta. The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Sins, who struggles with erectile dysfunction.

Ranveer's ad with Sins has been trending on the internet ever since the actor posted it online. Fans and members of the film industry have reacted to the clip. "Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," actor Vijay Varma commented. "Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote. "Oh my God! Ranveer, you are the best. Only you could have pulled this off," actor Zareen Khan wrote. Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a couple of laughing emojis in the comment section.

Speaking about his ad, Ranveer in a statement said, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. It will arrive in 2025.

