Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor react to Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' hilarious ad: 'You're bold, beautiful for doing this'

Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Nakuul Mehta, have reacted to Ranveer Singh's recent advertisement alongside adult film star Johnny Sins. Ranveer Singh surprised everyone with the ad as he collaborated with Johnny for a men's sexual healthcare brand. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh’s ad with Johnny Sins gets hilarious reactions on X: ‘India is not for beginners’) Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor reacted to Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins ad.

Priyanka, Vikrant, Zoya, Arjun react

Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote on Monday, "It's bold to care." Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra posted a skull, raising hands and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis. Zoya Akhtar commented, "You are simply the best." Arjun Kapoor said, "Baba, you are bold and beautiful for doing this." Amrita Rao wrote, "Presentation." Vikrant Massey dropped laughing and ok hand emojis. "Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," Vijay Varma commented.

Many other celebs also praised Ranveer

Mini Mathur comment read, "Hhahahahahahahahahahahaha. Nothing will top this. Bwaaahahahahahah." Ritabhari Chakraborty said, "Too good." Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Aceing my day job and how." Karan Kundrra wrote, "Hahahahahhaah killed it." Elnaaz Norouzi commented, “No way.”

Meiyang Chang commented, "This is a serial I’ll watch all 50 seasons of I’m Bold over." Tanmay Bhat, one of the writers of the ad, wrote, "So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons….and also Johny Sins."

About Ranveer and Johnny's ad

The ad featuring Ranveer and Johnny is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny, are dressed in traditional wear. The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Johnny, who struggles with erectile dysfunction. The hilarious ad is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.

What Ranveer said about the ad

Speaking about his ad, Ranveer said in a statement, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

Ranveer's upcoming films

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

