Doctor posts how weight loss has changed her everyday life, shares transformation pics: ‘My former weight of 120 kg…’

A doctor’s weight loss journey about bringing her weight down from 120 kg has resonated with X users. In her post, the doctor shared a small example of her catching a metro and explained how she could do it only because she decided to embark on a journey to achieve a certain weight and fitness level. The image shows the doctor whose weight loss transformation journey has gone viral. (@dr_ vee95)

“A little incident from earlier today at the metro station- I was still on the lower level when I heard the train reach the platform above me. Announcements were made and I saw the alighted passengers coming down the stairs. I didn't want to wait for the one,” the doctor, who goes by Dr Vee on X, wrote and shared a series of pictures. The photos show her transformation over the years.

While replying to the same thread, she added, “In less than 5-10 seconds, I managed to sprint up a tall flight of stairs with a heavy backpack behind me and squeezed into the metro before the doors closed. I could have never imagined doing this at my former weight of 120 kgs and with the fitness level of a panda.”

She expressed that to get to the point where she is now in her weight loss journey, she works hard every day and invests a lot in fitness.

Take a look at her post here:

Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has collected close to 1,800 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about the doctor’s X post?

“Hi, can you tell me how long it took for you to get from 120 kgs to this level of fitness, if I may ask,” inquired an X user. The doctor replied, “One year for the bulk of the weight and been maintaining it for some 7-8 years now.”

Another commented, “Amazing transformation.”

While a third added, “Phenomenal transformation. Congratulations!” a fourth wrote, “Your transformation is awesome. Kudos.”

Weight loss isn’t easy, but it certainly is possible when done in the right way. Proper diet and exercise help in sustainable weight loss. Each person’s journey is different, and the weight loss regime should be designed based on the level of fitness an individual wants to achieve.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by this doctor about her weight loss journey? Did it inspire you?