Aryan Khan mocking cinema in The Ba***ds of Bollywood is wrong, says Sunil Pal: 'Bollywood ne baap ko superstar banaya'

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has received praise from critics and love from fans. The series' irreverent take on the Hindi film industry and sharp critique of some of its tropes have been appreciated by most viewers. But still, there are a few who are not happy with how the show has critiqued Bollywood. Comedian Sunil Pal is one of those, who feels that Aryan erred by mocking the same industry that made his father, Shah Rukh Khan, a huge superstar. Sunil Pal has criticised Aryan Khan 'bad-mouthing' Hindi cinema in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Sunil Pal shares take on The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Speaking on a podcast for Hindi Rush, the comedian shared his blunt take on Aryan's show and its tone. "Jis Bollywood ne aapke baap ko itna bada superstar banaya, aaj uss Bollywood ki buraayi aap iss tarah kar rahe ho (The very Bollywood that made your father such a big superstar, you are bad-mouthing it in such a way today)."

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the biggest and most popular Indian actor over the last 30 years, having delivered countless blockbusters. Aryan's show made fun of the actor himself (who appeared in a cameo) along with several of his industry colleagues. None of those who appeared on the show has taken offence, however.

But Sunil Pal felt Aryan could have made something else instead. He said, "Aryan Khan had no dearth of fame, money, or platform. He could have sat at home for five more years and come up with something that even a Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have praised."

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, along with cameos by several Bollywood A-listers. The show, which is streaming on Netflix, is the story of an outsider's struggle to establish himself in Bollywood while navigating internal politics and rivalries.