Reddit slams AP Dhillon for ‘horrible attempt’ at lip-syncing on Kapil Sharma's show: ‘Sunil Grover did better than him’

Viewers criticised Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's performance on The Great Indian Kapil Show for poor lip-syncing.
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. During the episode, the singer performed a snippet of one of his popular tracks. However, the performance did not impress everyone, with several viewers calling it a “horrible” attempt at lip-syncing.
AP Dhillon receives criticism for lip-syncing during Kapil Sharma's show
During the show, host Kapil Sharma requested AP Dhillon to sing a few lines from one of his songs. The singer chose With You. While the segment appeared to feature a live performance, many Reddit users were unconvinced and accused him of lip-syncing, criticising him for not singing live on the show.
One comment read, “Kapil Sharma is unironically a better singer than him smh...” Some users also pointed out Kapil’s reaction during the performance. One wrote, “Lmfao, Kapil looking at him like ‘bro at least pretend to move your lips.’” Another commented, “Dhillon is staring straight into Kapil's soul while singing; couldn’t even lip-sync properly. Poor Kapil is horrified!”
Another user wrote, “Kapil is a singer, probably sad seeing this sh*t.” One comment read, “McDonald’s of Punjabi music scene.” Another added, “They don’t even know how to lip-sync?”
During the episode, Sunil Grover also turned one of AP’s songs into a comic rendition. Reacting to that, a Reddit user said, “Sunil Grover did better than him.” Another commented, “Sunil rocked, AP shocked.”
During the episode, AP also spoke about his struggles and journey, recalling how, when he first moved to Canada, he slept on the streets and worked at a gas station to earn a living. He said, “The toughest moment for me was when I first landed in Canada. I had no place to stay. My dad gave me some money, but I was never born with a silver spoon. So, I didn’t have a credit card at that time. I went to a hotel and said, ‘I’d like to stay here, and I have this much cash.’ They asked me for a credit card, and I asked, ‘What’s that?’ They refused to give me a room. So, I stepped outside and slept in front of the hotel.”
About The Great Indian Kapil Show
The comedy show features Kapil as the host and also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. The show is currently in its fourth season and, even before it concluded, Netflix announced another season.
The upcoming episode will see Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary gracing the couch to promote their upcoming film, O Romeo. The episode will air on Valentine’s Day, 14 February.
