Aamir Khan praises Sunil Grover, says he does not ‘mimic gestures’ but understands ‘how you think’

Comedian Sunil Grover has, over the years, wowed audiences with his mimicry of actors including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil had mimicked Aamir, leaving the actor and the audience in splits. Speaking with Free Press Journal, Aamir has heaped praises on Sunil, calling him "so, so talented." Aamir Khan loved Sunil Grover mimicking him at The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Aamir Khan praises Sunil Grover Aamir said that Sunil is not only a mimic but also a "wonderful actor." “You know, I'm getting asked that so often nowadays, but I have to say that Sunil is so, so talented. And I really enjoy watching him. He's not just a mimic, he's a wonderful actor as well. He doesn't just mimic your gestures or your voice, Sunil goes a step further," he said.

"He understands how you think and how you would have responded to something in words or actions. So he really goes deep into that. And I've seen him doing me, of course, he does Salman really well. He does a number of actors really well. So he's a huge talent. And that last show on Kapil's, my God, I was in splits. He's really amazing,” Aamir added.

When Sunil garnered praises for mimicking Aamir on The Great Indian Kapil Show In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were the guests. On the show, Sunil transformed into Aamir and mimicked how the actor interacts with the paparazzi. He also copied his style of speaking, dressing and walking. Sunil also joked about marriage, asking Kartik why he has not married even once so far. He referred to himself as “knees bees Aamir."

Following that, Aamir teamed up with Sunil for a promotional video for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. In a video, Sunil and Aamir engaged in a hilarious face-off to decide who the ‘real Aamir’ was. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by a member of Aamir’s team, the actor had a priceless reaction to Sunil’s spot-on mimicry.

About Aamir's films Aaamir last starred in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a sports comedy-drama film directed by RS Prasanna. It is a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

Aamir was recently seen in a cameo in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which Mr Perfectionist also produced. Up next, Aamir is gearing up for his next production venture, Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.