Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar The Revenge poster, teaser out at 12pm

After shattering box office records with a theatrical haul of over ₹1,000 crore, Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on Friday. Director Aditya Dhar described the digital release as a “new chapter” for the film, which enjoyed a cinema run of more than a month.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film went on to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections in the country crossing the ₹1,000-crore mark. Released in theatres on December 5, *Dhurandhar* continued drawing audiences through January before making its Netflix debut.

Along with Hindi, the film is also available to stream in Tamil and Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19.