    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar The Revenge poster, teaser out at 12pm

    By Soumya Srivastava
    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 9:58:58 AM IST

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: The teaser for the upcoming, highly-anticipated movie will be out today.

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: The teaser for the second part will be out today.
    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: The teaser for the second part will be out today.

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: The first teaser trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be out on Tuesday. On Monday, Ranveer Singh teased that the teaser will be out at 12.12 on Tuesday. A poster for the upcoming movie was also released on social media on Tuesday at 9am. It showed a vengeful Hamza bathed in blood and rain as he seeks revenge for Pakistan's crimes against India.

    After shattering box office records with a theatrical haul of over 1,000 crore, Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix on Friday. Director Aditya Dhar described the digital release as a “new chapter” for the film, which enjoyed a cinema run of more than a month.

    Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film went on to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India, with net collections in the country crossing the 1,000-crore mark. Released in theatres on December 5, *Dhurandhar* continued drawing audiences through January before making its Netflix debut.

    Along with Hindi, the film is also available to stream in Tamil and Telugu.

    Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 03, 2026 9:58:57 AM IST

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser updates: Netflix on Dhurandhar's viewership

    Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India, said Dhurandhar has become a true pop-culture moment, a blockbuster that has captured audience imagination and conversation at scale.

    “We are excited to bring this film to Netflix, making it available to audiences in over 190 countries. Ambitious and bold, 'Dhurandhar' is crafted with exceptional vision by director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and its Netflix journey marks our creative partnership that has grown with many successful films over the years,” she said.

    Feb 03, 2026 9:45:05 AM IST

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: When is the teaser expected?

    The teaser will be out at 12:12, as per Ranveer's Instagram Story. This very likely means 12 pm, Tuesday.

    Feb 03, 2026 9:42:02 AM IST

    Dhurandhar 2 teaser release live updates: Poster out

    Ranveer has shared the poster for Dhurandhar 2. It shows Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi all ready for revenge with murder in his eyes. “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” the tagline read.

