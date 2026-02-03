Pakistani viewer says Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar felt nostalgic, not anti-Pakistan: 'I'm shook by director's deep study'

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared some screenshots from Dhurandhar and penned a note praising Aditya Dhar for his research. He revealed that he loved the film and wrote, “Saw the film as a Pakistani born in Karachi and now im pissed i missed it in cinemas (i live overseas now). Anyway im so pleasantly surprised by how accurate the Urdu and karachi vibe is, i was born and raised in Karachi and this movie made me so nostalgic actually. There are so many pure pakistani references in the movie though that it almost felt like a Pakistani made it (barring the adaabs lol).”

After a record-breaking run at the box office, Aditya Dhar ’s blockbuster Dhurandhar released on Netflix on January 30. While the film was banned in Gulf countries and Pakistan, Pakistani viewers finally watched it on Netflix, where it emerged as the #1 film in the country. Now, a Pakistani Reddit user born in Karachi has heaped praise on the film, revealing how it made him nostalgic and did not feel ‘anti-Pakistan’ at all.

He added, "For example the imran khan on rickshaws and “hamara kaptaan imran (our captain Imran)” lol. I wanted to ask do indians even get these references at all? Im honestly shook at the deep study the director must have done for this. Also this news channel is called “karachi roznama” and no such a channel doesnt exist or ever existed lol but i loved seeing all the little urdu details. And as a urdu speaker and writer myself other than a few most of the Urdu was pretty accurate! It was kinda of a lot actually cuz some scenes had so much urdu and as a native i just had to pause and read it all haha. Loved it!!"

Replying to one of the comments, the Reddit user also wrote, "And to me this movie didnt feel “anti Pakistan” at all lol and im a Pakistani! The depth and research has to be respected and commended."

About Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy (Ranveer Singh) who infiltrates a criminal syndicate in Pakistan’s Lyari with a mission to dismantle it. It blends real incidents with a fictional narrative centred on India’s war against terrorism. The film, which stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles, emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. It also became the first Bollywood film to earn ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

Upon its OTT release, the film trended at #1 in the films category on Netflix Pakistan within days. Screenshots of the ranking surfaced on social media over the weekend, showing the Ranveer Singh-starrer ahead of Bollywood titles like Tere Ishk Mein and Haq, as well as The Big Fake.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer recently shared a poster featuring his fierce look from the film and revealed that the teaser will release shortly after noon. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.