Dhurandhar 2 is titled Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh shares fiery first look, hints at Akshaye Khanna's return

Dhurandhar 2 first look unveiled the film's official title - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - with an intense Ranveer Singh on the poster.
After weeks of anticipation, the promotions for Dhurandhar 2 have officially begun. On Tuesday morning, Ranveer Singh shared the first look poster for the highly anticipated sequel and revealed the film's official title. Dhurandhar 2 is officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer shared his look as Hamza/Jaskirat from the film and announced that the teaser will be released a little after noon on Tuesday.
Dhurandhar 2 first look
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Ranveer shared his poster from Dhurandhar 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The poster features his character, Hamza, drenched in rain, looking into the camera with clenched fists. The film’s title is superimposed behind him, as the entire scene is bathed in red light. “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” Ranveer wrote in the caption, implying that Hamza will go all out against the Baloch gang and ISI in Dhurandhar 2.
The actor also confirmed the film’s release date and that the teaser will be out later today. “Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” he added.
Akshaye Khanna returns?
But what caught the eye of many eagle-eyed fans was that while tagging the cast of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer also mentioned Akshaye Khanna’s name. The actor played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in the first Dhurandhar, and his character was killed off in the climax. Akshaye’s name in the announcement seems to confirm the rumours that he will return in the sequel, possibly in flashback sequences.
About Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that released on December 5. The film featured Ranveer as an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s underworld and dismantling their nexus with terror groups. The film also starred Akshaye, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, all of whom will return for the sequel. Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood history, minting over ₹1300 crore worldwide.
