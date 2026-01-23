Dhurandhar 2 teaser not attached to Border 2? Aditya Dhar shares update about Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel

The wait for Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar 2 is getting unbearable for fans. So when it was reported that the teaser of the much awaited Dhurandhar sequel will be released with Sunny Deol’s Border 2 in theatres, audiences were over the moon with joy. Fans eagerly waited for January 23, to catch a glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 in the form of a teaser ahead of the film’s release on March 19. But today morning, soon after Border 2 arrived in theatres, director Aditya Dhar dropped an update about Dhurandhar 2 , which suggests that the teaser will not release today.

Last night, a fan shared a funny reel on social media with a special message for Aditya Dhar. It read, “@adityadhar mazak nhi teaser jaldi!” Much to the delight of the netizen, the director reposted this video on his Instagram story today and replied, “Teaser will be out in a few days! 🙏.” So we finally have an official update about the much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 . But ‘a few days’ means the teaser is not releasing today with Border 2 in theatres. So, some hearts might be broken. The good news, however, is that the release date has been confirmed once again by Aditya as March 19.

Did the release date ever change? No. However, a lot of fake posts have been doing the rounds of social media, suggesting that Dhurandhar 2 has been postponed to March 26, in order to avoid a clash with Rocking Star Yash’s film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Well, with Aditya’s confirmation, fans can now continue to look forward to the clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 without any confusion.

As we eagerly wait to witness Ranveer and Akshaye in Dhurandhar 2 alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun in March, Dhurandhar is set to arrive on OTT this month. After a phenomenal run of almost two months at theatres, Dhurandhar is set to release on Netflix on January 30.