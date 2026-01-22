Dhurandhar on OTT: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film, as we wait for the sequel
As fans eagerly wait for Dhurandhar 2 to arrive in theatres in March, Dhurandhar is set to release on the digital platform this month
Within a month and a half of release, Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has broken records. Not only did it win hearts, with many members of the audiences watching the film multiple times in theatres, but also shook up the box office like never before, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. As fans eagerly wait to witness Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2, another question on many minds has been: when will Dhurandhar release on the digital platform? Well, we finally have the answer for you.
According to the latest buzz, almost 2 months after enjoying a blockbuster theatrical run, Dhurandhar is set to arrive on streaming giant Netflix on January 30, which is next Friday. A report shared by Sacnilk states, “In what is being described as one of the most lucrative digital rights agreements for a Hindi film, Dhurandhar is reportedly set to stream on Netflix starting January 30th. The streaming giant has secured the OTT rights for both Dhurandhar 1 and the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal valued at ₹130 crore, setting a new career-best benchmark for Ranveer Singh in the digital space. This significant investment by the platform reflects the film's massive cultural impact and the immense anticipation for the franchise's continuation across the globe.”
While Dhurandhar will reportedly release on Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19. The film will follow Ranveer’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari and also his journey as the character rises to be the new king of Lyari. Dhurandhar 2 will also give us a glimpse of Akshaye aka Rehman Dakait’s backstory in flashbacks. The film is set to lock horns with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, giving fans one of the biggest clashes of the year 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More