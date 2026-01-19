Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar 2 release date not changed, teaser to arrive with Border 2; deets inside

One of the most awaited films of the year 2026 is Dhurandhar 2 . The new year began just a few weeks ago, but the excitement amongst fans for the Aditya Dhar film started brewing soon after Dhurandhar arrived in theatres on December 5. The much-anticipated sequel is set to release on March 19. Recently there was buzz which suggested that Dhurandhar 2 might be delayed. This rumour broke several hearts. But it has now been confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will release on the decided date. While the trailer is scheduled to drop at the end of February, the teaser will be attached to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Border 2 .

It seems like the season of patriotic films, with Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 being the next in line after Dhurandhar and Ikkis . Well, a report shared by Bollywood Hungama states that director Aditya Dhar has re-edited the end-credit sequence of the first part in the format of a teaser for Dhurandhar 2 , which will be played with Border 2 in theatres on January 23. A source was quoted saying, “The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals.”

The source further claimed, “Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive.”

Also starring Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana, with Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna in special cameos, Border 2 is a sequel to J. P. Dutta's cult classic 1997 film Border.