R Madhavan responds to those who think he doesn't need to audition for roles, says he insists on doing it: Then I'm not…

Actor R Madhavan has reacted to a clip shared by HT City from his audition for the role of Farhan Qureshi in 3 Idiots. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is a 2009 film produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Apart from Madhavan, the film also stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya. (Also Read | 3 Idiots Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi reunite, fan says 'iska ek part aur banna chahiye')

Recently, taking to Twitter, HT City posted a video in which R Madhavan repeated several lines as he auditioned for the 2009 film. It captioned the post, "#WATCH @ActorMadhavan's audition tape for the role of Farhan Qureshi in the film 3 Idiots, has now viral, prompting many to say that Madhavan didn't need to audition for the role! #Madhavan #RMadhavan #Bollywood #3idiots #ViralVideos #ViralVideo2023 #viral."

Reacting to it, Madhavan responded, "Heyyy .. too kind thank you.. but I insist on auditioning for every role I do.. because then I am not on test on the first day of shoot (grinning face with smiling eyes, grinning face with star eyes and folded hands emojis). Auditioning is very very important for many reasons (hug and red heart emojis)."

Fans lauded Madhavan's response. A person commented, "Well said Maddy! One is a good actor isn’t proof that they are the perfect fit for a certain role. Auditions also bring that much needed humility and challenge in an artist. More love and respect to you." "Yes so true, fully agreed with u, for every character, u hv to be a different person. So its very right that u should do auditions for that particular character," another fan said. A tweet read, "No wonder you were selected n the film still reminds me of how well you all acted!"

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films last month. The caption read, "@actormaddy's 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below." Reacting to it, a fan said, “He doesn’t need any auditions.” A comment read, "He is indeed one of the finest actors!” Another person wrote, “Class acting.”

Earlier this month, Sharman Joshi dropped a video on Instagram in which he reunited with his 3 Idiots co-actors Aamir and Madhavan after 14 years. Sharman captioned the clip, "3 idiots are promoting Congratulations film which is releasing today."

