3 Idiots Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi reunite, fan says 'iska ek part aur banna chahiye'. Watch

Published on Feb 04, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan met up with Sharman Joshi ahead of the release of his Gujarati film. They played the popular characters of Rancho, Farhan and Raju in the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film 3 Idiots. Fans were excited to see the reunion and wished for a sequel.

Fans were delighted to see the main cast of 3 Idiots reunite after 14 years on Instagram. Actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan joined their co-star Sharman Joshi ahead of the release of his Gujarati film Congratulations as he put up a video. In the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film, they played the popular characters of Rancho (Aamir), Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman). A few fans also wished for a sequel that would bring their characters back. (Also read: Sharman Joshi plays a pregnant man in Congratulations: 'The weight I put on in two months was embarrassing')

On Friday, Sharman put up a video on Instagram in which he 'tried' to speak about his Gujarati film Congratulations which he has also produced. He wrote, "3 idiots are promoting "congratulations" film which is releasing today." As the actor tries to introduce, his film, he is interrupted by Madhavan who comes up to him and asks about his film. They do a bit where Madhavan and later Aamir Khan both get confused about the film's title and instead think that Sharman is congratulating them.

He gets frustrated and later asks the camera to follow him to the side where he will try recording the promo again. The three actors are on a cricket pitch and dressed in matching red uniforms. Aamir and Madhavan have a black jacket over their uniforms and Aamir has also worn leg guards.

Sharman's co-star in Congratulations, Manasi Parekh, shared, "This is epic !!!!" While his sister Mansi Joshi Roy wrote, "Haha awesome." Fans were happy to see them together. One fan said, "So good to see you guys together after so long." Another commented, "Sir isska aik part aur banna chahie (another film should be made)." Another fan seconded the idea and said, "We want #3idiotsagain #3idiotssequel." Yet another added, "On my god the Greatest character of Indian cinema Rancho , Raju , Farhan."

Directed by Rehan Chaudhary, Congratulations features Sharman as a man who gets pregnant as his wife can't have a baby after a miscarriage. The actor was last seen in the Hindi film Babloo Bachelor (2021). Aamir's last project was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). Last year, R Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on scientist Nambi Narayanan in which he also starred in.

aamir khan r. madhavan sharman joshi + 1 more
aamir khan r. madhavan sharman joshi
