Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Mahesh Babu, Kapil Sharma, R Madhavan celebrate ‘historic’ Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Several celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan are in Ayodhya to attend the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir. Those of who couldn't attend the ceremony, took to social media to send their wishes and congratulate everyone on the occasion. Here are some of the celebrities, who have wished fans on social media. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sit with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka, Katrina Kaif at Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony) Several celebrities have extended their wishes on the auspicious day.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will be sharing screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a message for fans on 'the auspicious day of Shri Ram's Pran Pratishtha'. Akshay said, "Main hoon AKshay Kumar aur mere saath hai mere mitr Tiger Shroff; aur hum dono ki taraf se aap sabko 'Jai Shri Ram'. Aaj ka din puri duniya mein base Ram bhakto ke liye bohut bohut bohut bada din hai. Kai sau saalon ki pratiksha ke baad yeh din aaya hai ki Ram Lalla apne ghar Ayodhya mein apne bhavya mandir mein aa rahe hain (From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side – Hail Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram. After the wait of hundreds of years, the day has come, when Ram Lalla will be in his beautiful home in Ayodhya)."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Meanwhile, Tiger said in Hindi, "We have heard so much about this (Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration) since our childhood. But to see this day come true is a very big deal. And we are waiting for the moment we can all light diyas (lamps) and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram." Akshay then said, “From both our sides, we would like to wish you all on this auspicious day. Jai Shri Ram.”

Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram account to add in Hindi, "Jai Shri Ram. Now Lord Ram give us blessings and courage so that we can fulfill the remaining incomplete goals of Hindu civilization."

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu extended his wishes on the special occasion and took to X to say a few words. He wrote, "Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold!"

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a picture of the Ram Lalla idol and wrote on his X account, "Heartiest greetings to all Indians on the occasion of Ram Lalla's life consecration in Ayodhya. Let us take a pledge that we will always follow the principles of Lord Shri Ram.

Embrace the simplicity of being a good person; Because greatness lies in humility. Jai Shri Ram

Embrace the simplicity of being human; in the ordinary lies the extraordinary. Jai Shree Ram."

Kapil Sharma

"Many congratulations to all Ram devotees on this auspicious day of Prana Pratistha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone (folded hands emoticon)," wrote actor-comedian Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show fame on his X account.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan took to his Instagram and said, “May a long everlasting era of LOVE, COMPASSION, PEACE, and PROSPERITY START on this auspicious occasion, and may the world and everyone in it be blessed with the best.”

Nimrat Kaur

Actor Nimrat Kaur also took to X to share a message to fans. She wrote, "My heartiest greetings to all of you on the very auspicious occasion of consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple...Jai Shri Ram."

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his X account and wrote a note. He said, "Jai Shree Ram. Heartiest congratulations to all for this historic moment of the Opening Of Ram Janma Bhumi , Ayodhya Ram Mandir. From three generations of Ram Bhakts , the Mukesh family bow down to the divine with great humility. 50years ago Mukesh ji was the first playback singer to have recorded the Sampurna Ramayan in his voice. My father Nitin mukesh ji has been blessed to have sung the Sampurna Sunderkand. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lives. As Indians we are very proud (folded hands emoticon)."

Some of the celebrities who are attending the ceremony include Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Nigam, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff among others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place