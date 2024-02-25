Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam film witnesses growth, mints over 7 crore in India

Article 370 box office collection day 2: The film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 witnessed a jump in its collections on the second day of its release. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in cinemas worldwide on February 23. (Also Read | Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani steal the show in this impactful, engaging tale) Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Article 370 India box office

The film minted ₹5.9 crore on day one of its release. Article 370 earned ₹7.5 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. It witnessed a growth of 27.12%. So far, the film has collected ₹13.4 crore in India.

About Article 370

The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles.

Yami reacted to PM Narendra Modi's praise of film

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Article 370 while addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information." Responding to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!

Article 370 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Yami Gautam packs a punch and is terrific in her portrayal. Her no-nonsense demeanor lends a gravitas to the film and she lets her action and intense dialogue delivery do most of the talking. I particularly loved the parts when she stands up for her fellow men in uniform or confronts another colleague for always jeopardizing her breakthroughs. Delivering an equally powerful performance, Priyamani steals the show with her restrained yet effective act. Through the length of the film, she remains the calm in all the chaos around."

