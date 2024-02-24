Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam film opens at over 5 crore in India

Article 370 box office collection day 1: The film starring Yami Gautam had a decent opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 earned ₹5.75 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in cinemas worldwide on February 23. (Also Read | Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam, Priyamani steal the show in this impactful, engaging tale) Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Article 370 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Yami Gautam packs a punch and is terrific in her portrayal. Her no-nonsense demeanor lends a gravitas to the film and she lets her action and intense dialogue delivery do most of the talking. I particularly loved the parts when she stands up for her fellow men in uniform or confronts another colleague for always jeopardizing her breakthroughs. Delivering an equally powerful performance, Priyamani steals the show with her restrained yet effective act. Through the length of the film, she remains the calm in all the chaos around."

About Article 370

The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost.

Aditya Dhar on Article 370

Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Recently, Aditya at the film's trailer launch had said, “The intent of the film is correct and till the time I am a filmmaker, producer, and a director, the intent will always be right. The day the intent is wrong, I will stop making films. So, I don't care what people say, especially those people who are agenda driven critics.”

He had also said, "I generally don't think about critics who call it propaganda. I feel it's the propaganda in their head which makes them look at this film as propaganda. Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard," Dhar told reporters at the film's trailer launch here."

