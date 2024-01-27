Fighter box office collection day 2: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan film crosses 61 crore in India

Fighter India box office collection

The film opened at ₹22.5 crore in India on day one. As per the report, it has earned ₹39 crore nett in India on day two. So far, the film has garnered ₹61.5 crore at the domestic box office. Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Actor Arjun Kapoor heaped praises on the aerial action thriller on Friday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a poster of Fighter that he captioned, "Loved the film. Loved the spectacle. Loved everything about it. Top notch filmmaking with great performances from everyone & heart tuggling emotions...PS: My hrithik fan boy phase is clearly here to stay forevr 24 years and counting!!"

Fighter review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Fighter is a full-on entertainer that engages and excites in equal parts. It is high on patriotism but it never resorts to chest-thumping chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik makes a reference to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers, and proves why Hindi films know best how to show love for their country. Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good looking performances and some gravity defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride."

