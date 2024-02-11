Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti film sees huge jump; earns 9.5 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: The rom-com, which was released in Valentine's Week 2024, picked up pace on Saturday after a decent opening day on Friday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned an estimated ₹9.5 crore nett in India on its second day in theatres. Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

Per the portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had collected ₹6.7 crore on Friday, has so far raked in roughly ₹16.2 crore nett in India. The film is expected to keep up up the momentum in days leading up to Valentine's Day 2024 on Tuesday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 22.16 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films. The film opened to mixed reviews. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Kriti Sanon on Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia

Last week, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon shared her experience of working with the veteran actors in the film. Talking about Dharmendra, the actor said, "He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling 'Papa you're looking good'..."

She also recalled her experience working with Dimple Kapadia. "Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself... Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them," she added.

