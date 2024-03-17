 Yodha box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film mints nearly ₹10 crore in two days in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Yodha box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film mints nearly 10 crore in two days in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 17, 2024 08:07 AM IST

Yodha box office collection day 2: The film has been performing decently in India. Yodha has been directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Yodha box office collection day 2: The Sidharth Malhotra-starrer has been performing well at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned nearly 6 crore in India on day two of its release. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. (Also Read | Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy)

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.
Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.

Yodha India box office

The film minted 4.1 crore on day one. On day two, it earned 5.75 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted 9.85 crore in India.

About Yodha

Yodha has been directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Sidharth on Yodha

Recently, Sidharth, at a Delhi event, had spoken about the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Kiara on Yodha

Sidharth's wife and actor Kiara Advani, on Thursday night, watched the film with her entire family at a special screening in Mumbai. On Instagram Stories, Kiara wrote on Friday, "Outstanding @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @sidmalhotra you've made us all so proud! Your best." She also gave a shout out to the leading ladies of Yodha and directors of the film. "One of the best in this genre #Sagar Pushkar / can't believe this is your first... @dishapatani @raashikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas ...To the entire cast and crew of the film take a bow," Kiara added.

