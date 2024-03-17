Yodha box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film mints nearly 10 crore in two days in India

Yodha India box office

The film minted ₹4.1 crore on day one. On day two, it earned ₹ 5.75 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹9.85 crore in India.

About Yodha

Yodha has been directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Sidharth on Yodha

Recently, Sidharth, at a Delhi event, had spoken about the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Kiara on Yodha

Sidharth's wife and actor Kiara Advani, on Thursday night, watched the film with her entire family at a special screening in Mumbai. On Instagram Stories, Kiara wrote on Friday, "Outstanding @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies @sidmalhotra you've made us all so proud! Your best." She also gave a shout out to the leading ladies of Yodha and directors of the film. "One of the best in this genre #Sagar Pushkar / can't believe this is your first... @dishapatani @raashikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas ...To the entire cast and crew of the film take a bow," Kiara added.

