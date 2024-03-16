Yodha box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra film performs well, opens at over 4 crore in India

Yodha box office collection day 1: The film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role had a good opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned ₹4.25 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Yodha has been directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. (Also Read | Yodha review: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani-starrer is an ‘aero-undynamic’ flight of fancy) Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Yodha.

About Yodha

The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Yodha review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Yodha’s corny and complacent co-opting of it and surface-level interpretation of the Kashmir issue and terrorism, render this film with nothing new to offer. A ray of hope appears when it’s very briefly suggested that the hero has gone rogue, but even that remote possibility is quickly shushed into a corner. Thereafter, the film plunges itself headlong into solving the broad-brushstrokes puzzle of its own making. I hope the aeronautical explanations and Sidharth’s ability to fight when most people would struggle to take off their oxygen masks in the belly of the plane, passes muster with the experts. But that’s Bollywood for you."

Sidharth on Yodha

Recently, Sidharth visited Delhi to promote the film. At the event, he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

