As Tabu turns 52, here's what she said about being happily single, 'an ideal relationship'

Tabu is celebrating her 52nd birthday on Saturday. Tabu is 52 and still in no need to play just the side role of a mother to the male lead. She was seen as an antagonist who would go to any extent to avenge the death of her son in Drishyam 2, and played a dual role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, both characters widely different from each other. Tabu is doing the best work in films even after 38 years of her debut.

In her personal life too, Tabu is no damsel in distress but happily single with a huge circle of friends and family members. On being asked about her single status during an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Tabu had made it clear that she would have been unfair to herself had she given all of it up - her acting career and her wish to travel the world - for a man. Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj says even with Tabu, it's difficult to raise money for films if you don't deliver hits like Rohit Shetty

Tabu on relationships and marriage

Making it clear that ‘single’ was not a bad word, she had told HT Brunch, "Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness."

Tabu was always open to falling in love and marriage but it just didn't fall in place. Talking about relationships and not compromising for marriage, she had said in the 2019 interview, “A man-woman relationship is a complicated thing. When we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things. I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I’d have given it all up, it’d have been a disservice to me and my ability. An ideal relationship is when both individuals grow just by being in each other’s lives. Relationships are meant to liberate, not stifle. I know my thinking is a bit different. For instance, I have never thought of men and women as different in a relationship. Does gender matter over the individual people you are?"

Tabu on motherhood

Tabu had once also said that she did think about having a child out of wedlock but her sensible and rational part silenced her. “No one can stop me if I wish to have a child of wedlock. But I don’t wish to deprive the child of both the parents deliberately, from the word go,” she had told Filmfare.

Tabu will next be seen in a film titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor. She was recently seen in Netflix film, Khufiya.

